Peach-on-the-Bottom Panna Cotta

Rating: Unrated

No need to share when you have your own dish.

By Joy Howard

Gallery

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
chill:
4 hrs
stand:
10 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Don't be fooled by the name. These little desserts might have a few things in common with a cup of fruit and yogurt, but they're oh-so-much more! The bottom layer is a naturally-sweet, gelled puree of fresh peaches, while the top is a dreamy blend of coconut cream, vanilla, and cardamom. Each takes just a few minutes to make and less time to set up than you might think. An added bonus: cooking, which takes place on the stovetop, is minimal.

Mini jelly jars or even wine or cocktail glasses are the perfect way to highlight the showy stripes of these individually-portioned treats, but if you don't have any glassware that's the right fit you can also use ceramic ramekins. To dress them up, add a few slices or wedges of fresh fruit along with the toasted coconut that's already a part of the recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the peaches and ¼ cup grape juice in a blender and puree. Stir together the remaining ½ cup juice and add 1½ teaspoons gelatin. Heat in the microwave on high power for 30 seconds. Stir until the gelatin is dissolved, then whisk the mixture into with the puree. Pour ¼ cup each into 8 glasses or ramekins (each vessel should hold at least 6 ounces). Chill 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Pour 1 cup of the milk into a medium saucepan, then sprinkle the remaining 2¾ teaspoons gelatin over top. Let sit 10 minutes. Place the pan over medium-low heat and add the sugar. Continue to heat, being careful not the let the mixture simmer, and stirring frequently, until the sugar and gelatin are dissolved. Remove from the heat and whisk in the remaining milk, coconut milk, vanilla, and a pinch of cardamom.

  • Strain the mixture into a liquid measuring cup. Evenly divide the mixture among the glasses. Cover them with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours. To serve, top each dessert with toasted coconut.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/08/2021