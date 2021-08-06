Peach-on-the-Bottom Panna Cotta
No need to share when you have your own dish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Don't be fooled by the name. These little desserts might have a few things in common with a cup of fruit and yogurt, but they're oh-so-much more! The bottom layer is a naturally-sweet, gelled puree of fresh peaches, while the top is a dreamy blend of coconut cream, vanilla, and cardamom. Each takes just a few minutes to make and less time to set up than you might think. An added bonus: cooking, which takes place on the stovetop, is minimal.
Mini jelly jars or even wine or cocktail glasses are the perfect way to highlight the showy stripes of these individually-portioned treats, but if you don't have any glassware that's the right fit you can also use ceramic ramekins. To dress them up, add a few slices or wedges of fresh fruit along with the toasted coconut that's already a part of the recipe.