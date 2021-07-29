Peach Milkshake

Rating: Unrated

Sweet summertime.

By Julia Levy

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

One taste of this Peach Milkshake recipe and you'll be ready to play a little Ella Fitzgerald and call the girlfriends over for some porch sitting and sipping on this delightful, rivals-Chik-fil-A-concoction. Yes, you read that right. This Peach Milkshake might just rival Chik-fil-A's beloved item. The key ingredient is fresh summer peaches picked up from the farmer's market on a bright Saturday morning. When selecting the juicy fruit, be sure that the flesh is soft but not too mushy, and that it gives a little when you gently squeeze it. When peeling the fruit, our Test Kitchen recommends a serrated peeler for the job, but you can get away with a traditional one if needed. If you don't have access to fresh peaches or are in a pinch, frozen ones will do. Simply macerate frozen peaches in lemon juice and a little sugar before blending. After you've whipped up the milkshake, top it off with a mile-high squirt of whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce, if desired.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and pit peaches. Puree peaches and ¼ cup of the milk in a blender on high until smooth, about 1 minute.

    Advertisement

  • Add ice cream and remaining ½ cup milk to blender. Pulse until mostly smooth, about 10 (1-second) pulses, adding more milk, if needed, until desired consistency is reached.

  • Pour into 2 glasses; top with whipped cream and caramel sauce, if desired. Serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/30/2021