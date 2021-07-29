We love this frozen peach margarita recipe because it has all the right flavors in it. Lime juice and triple sec balance out the sweetness of the peach puree without overpowering it, and the agave ties everything up in a nice bow. The key to this peach margarita recipe is the chili-lime seasoning on the rim of the glass. The salty, mildly spiced seasoning helps break up the overall sweet palate of the drink. No need to be intimidated by the concept of making a frozen margarita. This recipe is so simple and delicious that you'll be teaching all your friends how to make frozen peach margaritas. Undoubtedly a go-to summer cocktail, you'll be sipping on a frozen peach margarita all summer long. One Test Kitchen professional said, "I want this by a pool on a summer day with an umbrella in it." We'll second that thought! Garnish this frozen peach margarita with a lime wheel, pop in a tiny umbrella and a straw, and feel your summer woes disappear.