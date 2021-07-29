Peach Margaritas

Rating: Unrated

With this drink in hand everything feels just peachy.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

5 mins
5 mins
6
We love this frozen peach margarita recipe because it has all the right flavors in it. Lime juice and triple sec balance out the sweetness of the peach puree without overpowering it, and the agave ties everything up in a nice bow. The key to this peach margarita recipe is the chili-lime seasoning on the rim of the glass. The salty, mildly spiced seasoning helps break up the overall sweet palate of the drink. No need to be intimidated by the concept of making a frozen margarita. This recipe is so simple and delicious that you'll be teaching all your friends how to make frozen peach margaritas. Undoubtedly a go-to summer cocktail, you'll be sipping on a frozen peach margarita all summer long. One Test Kitchen professional said, "I want this by a pool on a summer day with an umbrella in it." We'll second that thought! Garnish this frozen peach margarita with a lime wheel, pop in a tiny umbrella and a straw, and feel your summer woes disappear.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process peaches in a blender until smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add tequila, orange liqueur, agave, and ⅓ cup of the lime juice to blender; process to combine, about 15 seconds. With blender running, add a few ice cubes at a time, until all have been added and mixture is smooth, about 1 minute.

  • Place remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice on a small rimmed plate. Place Tajín on a second small plate. Dip rim of glasses into lime juice, and then into Tajín. Fill glasses with margarita; serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Margaritas can be made ahead of time, transferred to a ziplock plastic bag, and frozen. When ready to serve, blend in blender 30 seconds to loosen enough to pour.

