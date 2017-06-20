Peach Icebox Cake Recipe

This no-bake icebox cake is sure to be the standout of any warm-weather affair. Make it in a glass trifle dish and scoop out helpings, or prepare it in a large cake pan and serve by the slice. No matter which way you serve it, it will be the hit of your summertime get-together. Whether your party is casual or fancy, peaches are always appropriate—especially in the height of peach season. The fresher the peaches, the better, so stop by your local farmers' market or u-pick orchard and take home a basket. With plenty of peaches in hand, you can make peach dishes for your apps, salads, entrees, and desserts. Just don't forget the desserts. This icebox cake will do you proud. When the thought of turning on the oven is enough to make you break out into a sweat, an icebox cake is the obvious choice for a homemade dessert. In the South, icebox cakes are a go-to dessert throughout the year, but especially in the summertime. And this one, with its layers of juicy peaches, silky mascarpone whipped cream, and graham crackers, is perfect for summer parties and impromptu get-togethers because it's so easy to make. You can peel the peaches, or to make this dessert even easier to assemble, simply rub the skins under running water to remove the peach fuzz before slicing the fruit into wedges.