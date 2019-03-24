Peach Dump Cake
A can of peaches has a lot more than just sweetened slices of fruit—the syrup inside the can is infused with rich peach flavor and can be just the right liquid ingredient to cook into a yellow cake mix. By adding a few spices to a standard box of yellow cake mix and pouring that over a couple cans of sliced peaches, you can make a bubbly, gooey peach dessert that is something between a buttery cake and a luscious cobbler. These ingredients take 5 minutes to prepare, and after an hour in the oven, you'll be left with a dessert that's sure to fool anyone into thinking you've made a homemade dessert.
Chef's Notes
Because of the simplicity of this recipe, feel free to add other elements to your Peach Dump Cake for additional flavor. Fresh or frozen raspberries, toasted rolled oats, or chopped pecans or walnuts would all make great additions. Add different spices like cardamom or cloves for complex flavor. Also consider serving this dessert with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.