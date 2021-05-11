Peach Crumble Pie

Rating: Unrated

A fresh peach pie deserves a tasty crumble topping.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
bake:
1 hr
cool:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Hello, peach season. While the juicy stone fruit is the shining star in this pie, it's the streusel topping that takes it to the next level with texture and extra sweetness in every bite. Our Test Kitchen used fresh peaches for this recipe but frozen ones can work just as well. When using frozen peaches, it's important to thaw and drain them in a colander in the refrigerator overnight. If not properly thawed, the heat from the oven will cause any residual liquid to release and your pie won't firm up properly. To save on prep time, we used pre-made, store-bought crusts, and no one would ever believe this pie wasn't made from scratch. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with oven rack in lower third of oven. Fit piecrust dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold edges under and crimp as desired. Chill piecrust, uncovered, while preparing the filling. Place a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil in oven to preheat for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, stir together flour, pecans, ½ cup of the brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon and ½ teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Add butter; pinch and smear mixture between your fingers until butter is evenly incorporated and mixture starts to clump together. Cover and chill until ready to use.

  • Toss together peaches, cornstarch, ginger, lemon juice, vanilla, remaining ¾ cup brown sugar, and remaining 1 teaspoon each cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Let stand at room temperature 5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle cornmeal evenly over bottom of chilled piecrust. Top with peach mixture and all its juices from bowl. Crumble the pecan mixture evenly over top. Place pie on preheated baking sheet, and bake at 400°F until liquid is bubbly and thickened and crumble topping is golden brown, 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, shielding pie with aluminum foil after 35 minutes if needed to prevent excess browning.

  • Transfer pie to a wire rack to cool completely at room temperature, at least 4 hours. Serve with vanilla ice cream. Cover and store at room temperature for 1 day, or in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/12/2021