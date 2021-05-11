Peach Crumble Pie
A fresh peach pie deserves a tasty crumble topping.
Hello, peach season. While the juicy stone fruit is the shining star in this pie, it's the streusel topping that takes it to the next level with texture and extra sweetness in every bite. Our Test Kitchen used fresh peaches for this recipe but frozen ones can work just as well. When using frozen peaches, it's important to thaw and drain them in a colander in the refrigerator overnight. If not properly thawed, the heat from the oven will cause any residual liquid to release and your pie won't firm up properly. To save on prep time, we used pre-made, store-bought crusts, and no one would ever believe this pie wasn't made from scratch. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.