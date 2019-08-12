You know summer is coming to its peak when peach season arrives, in its sweet, fragrant glory. Don't let it slip away without making this simple, easy peach crisp.

Our love of peaches has inspired countless delectable peach desserts and drinks, but this peach crisp stands out because it's so effortless and pays off with big peach flavor. You need just 10 minutes of hands-on time, then you can sit back and wait for the rave reviews.

Unlike other peach desserts, a crisp doesn't require you to make a pastry and roll it out, or to cook the fruit on the stove. You don't even have to peel the fruit, if you don't want to.

Learn More: This Peach Peeling Hack Is Life Changing

Peaches and Pecans, a Southern Flavor Classic

Instead of fussing over the fruit, you'll simply slice it, then toss it with sugar, starch, and flour. As the mixture sits, the peach juices are drawn out, and soak into the dry ingredients. While you make the topping, the fruit basically makes its own sauce.

Then, when the crisp goes in the oven, the peaches cook to tender perfection, as the juices bubble and thicken. Your perfect peach crisp is topped with a buttery, crunchy oat topping studded with pecans. Peaches and pecans are a match made in heaven, as all Southerners know. All you need is some vanilla ice cream and friends and family to share.

How to Select Good Peaches

Because a perfect Peach Crisp requires stellar fruit, you should be a little picky about your peaches. When shopping, look for peaches without a hint of green, and deep yellow and red skin—although the variety of peach determines the final color. Give the peaches a gentle squeeze, and if they are firm, leave them out on the counter to finish ripening.

When they have a slight give, a sweet fragrance, and have a bit of wrinkle in the skin around the stem, they are ready. Prolonged time in the refrigerator gives peaches a mealy texture, so let them ripen naturally.

What's the Difference Between Peach Crisp and Peach Cobbler?

Crisps and cobblers are both classic, old-fashioned American desserts. A cobbler has a topping of biscuit or pie dough, although creative bakers have made all sorts of variations on the theme.

A crisp, on the other hand, has a looser, streusel topping that doesn't form a solid dough. This easy peach crisp doesn't require you to make a mess with flour and a rolling pin—definitely a plus.

Is It Necessary to Peel Peaches?

Peach skins are fuzzy, as you know, and many people think they need to be removed to let the pure peach flavor shine through. On the other hand, they add fiber and color to the filling, so if you don't mind a little chewiness in the filling, you can just slice the peaches with the skins on.

Ingredients for the Best Peach Crisp

Once you have juicy peaches, you may already have the rest of the ingredients you need for your peach crisp.

All-purpose flour and oats make up the bulk of the topping, and you can substitute an all-purpose gluten-free blend and gluten-free oats, if needed. White sugar sweetens the peaches, while dark brown sugar gives the topping a caramel flavor that accentuates the pecans nuttiness. Butter in the topping can be replaced with stick margarine, if necessary. Cornstarch, cinnamon, and vanilla round out your ingredient list.

How to Make a Perfect Peach Crisp

Peel or don't peel, then slice the peaches in ½-inch slices. Tossing them with vanilla, then sugar, cornstarch, and flour, then letting the mixture stand for 30 minutes pulls out the peach juices. Make sure to add them all to the pan. Mix the remaining flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt, then mix in the butter a cube at a time to make a crumbly topping. Stir in the pecans. Transfer the peach slices and juices to the baking pan, sprinkle with topping, and bake. It's so simple!

How to Serve Peach Crisp

Peach crisp is usually enjoyed warm, fresh out of the oven. A scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream is a perfect topper.

Can You Make Peach Crisp in Advance?

You can make your peach crisp a day or two ahead, and let it cool completely before wrapping and refrigerating. Your crisp will be perfectly appealing at room temperature, and can be reheated the next day, with a little time in a 300°F oven.