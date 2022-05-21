Peach Cream Kuchen
Bake this peach kuchen the day you plan to eat it so it can be served fresh and slightly warm.
Hill Country Fruit Council
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Recipe Summary
This recipe for Peach Cream Kuchen from the Hill Country Fruit Council celebrates the German influence on the region's cuisine. Kuchen is a word broadly used for cake in German, but in America, it's used to describe pie-like pastries with a fruit, ganache, or cream filling. This peach kuchen starts with a sturdy, shortbread-like crust, which gets layered with a tender and juicy, cinnamon-and-sugared peach filling. It's all topped off with a simple custard made from sour cream and egg yolks, baked until just set. This sour cream peach kuchen would make a lovely dessert or side dish on a brunch spread.