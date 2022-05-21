Peach Cream Kuchen

Bake this peach kuchen the day you plan to eat it so it can be served fresh and slightly warm.

Hill Country Fruit Council

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

bake:
15 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
active:
15 mins
Servings:
8
This recipe for Peach Cream Kuchen from the Hill Country Fruit Council celebrates the German influence on the region's cuisine. Kuchen is a word broadly used for cake in German, but in America, it's used to describe pie-like pastries with a fruit, ganache, or cream filling. This peach kuchen starts with a sturdy, shortbread-like crust, which gets layered with a tender and juicy, cinnamon-and-sugared peach filling. It's all topped off with a simple custard made from sour cream and egg yolks, baked until just set. This sour cream peach kuchen would make a lovely dessert or side dish on a brunch spread.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Whisk together flour, salt, baking powder, and ¼ cup of the sugar in a large bowl. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Transfer to a lightly greased (9- x 9- x 2-inch) baking pan, and press crumbs firmly against bottom and 1 inch up sides of pan. 

  • Arrange peach slices evenly over crust. Stir together cinnamon and remaining ½ cup sugar, and sprinkle over peach slices. Bake in preheated oven until most of the sugar is melted, about 15 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, beat sour cream and egg yolks in a medium bowl until smooth. Spoon over peaches, and continue baking until crust is golden brown and sour cream mixture is just set, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve warm or chilled.

