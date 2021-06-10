Peach Streusel Coffee Cake

The creamy batter is reminiscent of a peach biscuit cobbler with the added warmth of a coffee cake.

By Southern Living Editors

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
slice
'Tis the season-peach season, that is. And there's no better way to celebrate the juicy fruit than whipping up something scrumptious. This peach coffee cake recipe is sure to be a hit no matter the occasion. Enjoy it for breakfast, dessert, or a late-night snack. The batter is reminiscent of a peach biscuit cobbler with the added warmth of a coffee cake, while the homemade streusel topping really takes this decadent dessert to the next level. Made with brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped pecans, it beautifully complements the creamy batter by adding texture and spice. This show-stopping treat comes together in just 20 minutes of hands-on time, so you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen. We suggest serving it with a piping hot cup of coffee or amaretto if you're in the mood for something a bit boozy. Give this Peach Streusel Coffee Cake a try, and we guarantee you'll make it again and again.

Ingredients

Coffee Cake Batter
Streusel Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter and flour a 9-inch springform pan. Combine peaches and 1/2 cup sugar in a medium saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Keep warm over low while preparing batter.

  • Place butter and remaining 11/2 cups sugar in the bowl of an electric stand mixer. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add dry ingredients to mixer bowl alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat well after each addition.

  • Spread batter evenly into prepared springform pan and bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare streusel topping by combining flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter in a medium bowl. Cut butter into dry ingredients using a pastry cutter until butter is pea-sized and mixture is very crumbly. Stir in half of the nuts. Sprinkle topping over coffeecake, then sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup nuts. Continue baking until a pick inserted in the center of cake comes out clean, about 25 more minutes. Remove from oven and let cool in pan 30 minutes. Transfer cake to a serving platter to serve warm, or to a wire rack to cool completely.

