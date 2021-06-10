Peach Streusel Coffee Cake
The creamy batter is reminiscent of a peach biscuit cobbler with the added warmth of a coffee cake.
'Tis the season-peach season, that is. And there's no better way to celebrate the juicy fruit than whipping up something scrumptious. This peach coffee cake recipe is sure to be a hit no matter the occasion. Enjoy it for breakfast, dessert, or a late-night snack. The batter is reminiscent of a peach biscuit cobbler with the added warmth of a coffee cake, while the homemade streusel topping really takes this decadent dessert to the next level. Made with brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped pecans, it beautifully complements the creamy batter by adding texture and spice. This show-stopping treat comes together in just 20 minutes of hands-on time, so you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen. We suggest serving it with a piping hot cup of coffee or amaretto if you're in the mood for something a bit boozy. Give this Peach Streusel Coffee Cake a try, and we guarantee you'll make it again and again.