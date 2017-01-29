Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

Peaches are a favorite summertime fruit in the South, and it's easy to see why. Even when enjoyed on its own, a ripe peach is just the fix for satisfying a sweet tooth. The next best thing to eating perfectly ripe peaches has to be enjoying a peach cobbler made from them.

For this version, we wanted to keep everything as easy as can be, like the peach filling made with just peaches, sugar, and crystallized ginger. The ginger sets this cobbler apart from the pack and—we guarantee—you're going to love us for it.

We also kept the crumbly topping effortless by using a store-bought shortcut: cake mix. We like to enjoy this peach cobbler with a big scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, but you might find it is perfectly sweet enough on its own.

What's to Love About This Peach Cobbler

There are a million different ways to make peach cobbler, but this easy peach cobbler with cake mix wins for the least amount of effort yielding the greatest reward. Aside from being quick and using relatively few ingredients, it's made in a slow-cooker for easy cleanup and doesn't require cranking up the oven in the summer when peaches, and therefore cobblers, are at their best.

Peach Cobbler Ingredients

These are the main ingredients you'll need on hand to make this super easy peach cobbler.

peach cobbler ingredients Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Peaches

The star of this dessert are the peaches. You'll want fresh, ripe peaches for this cobbler, none of the canned stuff. Don't try to sneak in unripe peaches either; you'll want to wait until they're ripe and juicy to make cobbler. The next best thing to fresh are frozen peaches, as they are harvested and frozen during the peak of peach season.

Cake Mix

To make this easy peach cobbler, we use a cake mix as the base of the topping. In the Test Kitchen, we used Betty Crocker, but any white cake mix will do.

Crystalized Ginger

This is the secret ingredient in our easy peach cobbler. When added to the filling, it provides a zesty pop of flavor and a bit of texture. Also called candied ginger, it's made from slices of fresh ginger that have been cooked in a sweet syrup until soft, then dried and finished with a crackly sugar coating. Throw crystalized ginger into any cobbler or crisp, fold it into molasses cookies, or snack on it—it's delicious as is.

Can't find it at the store? Don't worry. This slow cooker peach cobbler will be sweet and flavorful enough without it, so we've made it optional.

How to Make Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

This peach cobbler with cake mix comes together in just two easy steps:

Step 1. Prepare the filling

Stir together peaches, sugar, and crystalized ginger in a slow cooker.

peaches and sugar mixed in slow cooker insert Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Step 2. Add the topping and bake

Stir together the cake mix, oats, melted butter, ginger ale, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla until smooth.

topping for peach cobbler mixed in a bowl Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Spread it over the peach filling. Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 to 3 hours. Remove the slow-cooker lid, and let stand for 15 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

adding peach cobbler topping to peaches Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is my peach cobbler so runny?

A few things can cause a runny cobbler. The fruit used could have been extra juicy, contributing extra liquid to the filling. You can always add one to two tablespoons of cornstarch to the filling to account for extra juice. The other reason it might be runny is because the cobbler wasn't allowed to cool long enough. Cobbler fillings thicken as they cool, so if you dig into the cobbler hot, the filling might not have had enough time to set.

How do you know when a peach cobbler is done?

The cobbler should be lightly browned on top, and the batter should no longer look wet when fully cooked. The filling should also be bubbly around the sides. But if ever in doubt, you can always insert a thermometer into the center of the cobbler in the thickest part of the topping. If it reads 200°F or above you're good to go.

slow cooker peach cobbler on a blue and white plate Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Should I refrigerate peach cobbler?

Peach cobbler can be left out, tightly wrapped at room temperature for up to two days. For longer storage, refrigerate it, also covered, for up to four days, or freeze for up to four months.

To freeze, let the cobbler cool completely, then wrap it in its pan in plastic, then in foil, before freezing. To reheat, let the cobbler thaw in the refrigerator overnight, unwrap it and bring it to room temperature, then pop it in a low oven to heat until just warmed through.

What's the difference between peach pie and peach cobbler?

Cobbler is easier to make than pie, especially with a peach cobbler recipe using cake mix. But unlike a peach pie with a crust on the top and bottom, peach cobbler features a filling with a batter (or sometimes crust) only on the top. It's easy to get confused when there are so many baked fruit desserts, like crisps, buckles, and sonkers. Here's our guide to deciphering the pantheon of fruit desserts.