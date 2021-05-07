Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated

You'll want to serve it up all summer long.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

15 mins
2 hrs
3 hrs 35 mins
10
The warm, sweet, and spicy blend of flavors in this Peach Cobbler Pound Cake will redefine everything you thought you knew about summer desserts. You can use either fresh or frozen (thawed and drained) peaches, so select whichever is readily available. The fruit gives the cake wonderful sweet and juicy little pockets of goodness and, paired with the addition of brown sugar in the batter, really brings the peach cobbler theme home. If making this Peach Cobbler Pound Cake recipe from scratch is slightly intimidating, go ahead and give it a try anyway. The process is straightforward and the ingredient list delivers professional-level results. Serve up our Peach Cobbler Pound Cake with a caramel drizzle, ice cream, whipped cream, or even just a cup of coffee and we bet there won't be a plate around with even a crumb of evidence left.

Ingredients

Topping
Cake

Directions

  • Prepare the Topping: Stir together flour, sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl. Add butter. Pinch and smear mixture between your fingers until butter is evenly incorporated and mixture starts to clump together. Cover and chill until ready to use (up to 24 hours).

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat together sugar and butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium until light and creamy, 4 to 6 minutes. With mixer on medium, add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until incorporated after each addition.

  • Whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture in 3 additions, alternating with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until combined after each addition. Stir in vanilla until just combined. Fold peaches into batter until evenly combined. Spoon batter into a greased (with butter) and floured 9 1/2 x 5 1/2 -inch loaf pan. Smooth top with small offset spatula. Sprinkle evenly with chilled Topping.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, tenting with foil after 50 minutes if needed to prevent excess browning. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Remove loaf from pan, and cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours.

