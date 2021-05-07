Peach Cobbler Pound Cake
You'll want to serve it up all summer long.
Recipe Summary
The warm, sweet, and spicy blend of flavors in this Peach Cobbler Pound Cake will redefine everything you thought you knew about summer desserts. You can use either fresh or frozen (thawed and drained) peaches, so select whichever is readily available. The fruit gives the cake wonderful sweet and juicy little pockets of goodness and, paired with the addition of brown sugar in the batter, really brings the peach cobbler theme home. If making this Peach Cobbler Pound Cake recipe from scratch is slightly intimidating, go ahead and give it a try anyway. The process is straightforward and the ingredient list delivers professional-level results. Serve up our Peach Cobbler Pound Cake with a caramel drizzle, ice cream, whipped cream, or even just a cup of coffee and we bet there won't be a plate around with even a crumb of evidence left.