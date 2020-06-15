Peach Cobbler Cake
These cake layers are so light and fluffy, you’ll be tempted to call it an Angel Food Cake with a peach cobbler twist. The truth is, a tender vanilla-flavored cake layered with ripe fresh peaches and the most cloudlike whipped cream you’ve ever tasted is the ultimate summertime dessert. It’s fresh, impressive, and most importantly, it’s way easier to make than it looks. Our Peach Cobbler Cake calls on 2 1/2 pounds of fresh peaches—all the better if you picked them from the tree yourself—to top the ultra-light cake layers. Don’t worry, we toss them in sugar just to make sure they hit max sweetness. The cake is frosted with a whipped cream-mascarpone mixture that helps bind the layers and provide just a smidge more stability for the top-heavy cake. You can serve up your cake immediately or prep ahead and store in the fridge for up to 24 hours prior to slicing.