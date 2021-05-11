Peach Cake
A slice of summer perfection.
Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners
Let us count the many sweet ways we enjoy the Southern peach, from easy cobblers topped with ice cream and upside down bundts spiked with bourbon to buckles and bread pudding. And now it's time to make room for a new delicious cake. This anytime treat starts with three firm-ripe peaches, that are peeled, pitted, and sliced. Our Test Kitchen combined the ripe juicy fruit with cinnamon, sour cream, and pecans for a flavorful twist. So while this recipe is perfect for a summertime dessert, the coffee cake texture and ribbons of cinnamon spice, make it just right for breakfast, brunch, or snacktime too.