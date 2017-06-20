Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Recipe
Bread pudding is often thought of as a winter dessert, but it is just as scrumptious in the summertime when filled with fresh peaches and topped with a boozy caramel sauce. A scoop of vanilla ice cream on top is optional—but highly recommended. A spiked caramel sauce makes this bread pudding truly spectacular. Resist the urge to stir the caramel as it cooks, and watch it closely. Once it starts to brown, it can easily turn too dark and become bitter.