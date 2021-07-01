Peach and Blueberry Cobbler

Few fruits pair as well as peaches and blueberries. The mellow syrupiness of ripe peaches allows for the slightly more acidic blueberries to stand out in a way that somehow enhances both fruits. This cobbler recipe is unique in that it uses brown sugar instead of granulated sugar to highlight the richness of the peaches. The subtle molasses flavor of brown sugar is also deepened by the addition of cinnamon, a surprisingly versatile spice in fruit-based desserts. The cinnamon works well with both the peach and the blueberry by warming the intense brightness and sweetness of the fruit and by creating a complex aromatic filling to compliment the buttery cobbler batter. The simplicity of a cobbler batter is one of its greatest strengths because it serves as a cake-like foundation for the precious seasonal fruit cooking underneath. All of the rich juices of the fruits thicken and meld with the cobbler batter as it bakes and puffs, leaving the bottom of the pastry layer heavy with the flavors of the fruit while the top of the pastry remains pillowy and buttery. In terms of texture and flavor, this combination of gooey spiced fruit and a layer of fluffy cobbler pastry has made this dessert iconic for generations, and the smart combination of peaches and blueberries just further elevates the classic. While it's delicious on its own, the cobbler is perfect with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to be both a cold and creamy contrast to all that's going on in the cobbler.