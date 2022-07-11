Peach Bellini

For make-ahead bellinis, blend up the peach puree a day in advance. Then top with Champagne just before serving.

By Jessica Furniss

Gallery

Credit: Jessica Furniss/Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

The classic Peach Bellini is a splash of peach purée topped with Champagne or sparkling wine. Southerners are lucky because we can use peaches fresh from the farmers' market at the peak of summer to make the best-tasting Bellinis, but frozen peaches from the grocer can work well, too.

The typical ratio for Peach Bellinis is one part peach purée to two parts Champagne, but if you like a little more sweetness, you can make that closer to 1:1.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and slice the ripe peach. To a blender add the sliced peach, water, and 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar. (How much sugar depends on your sweetness preference and the sweetness of the sparkling wine you choose. If using a dry wine, you may want to add more sugar.) Blend until the desired purée texture is achieved.

    Advertisement

  • Fill each glass ⅓ of the way with the peach purée, then slowly fill the glass another ⅓ of the way with your sparkling wine. The drink will fizz up a lot, so wait a few seconds before topping off the glass with more sparkling wine. Garnish with a fresh peach slice, and serve.

Tips

Tip: Save and freeze some of your fresh summer peaches to make Bellinis year round.

Tip: For an extra Southern kick, add a splash of bourbon to each glass. 

Tip: If using frozen peaches, make your peach purée by adding the frozen peaches with an extra tablespoon of water along with the sugar. Then add them to your sparkling wine for a frozen Bellini. They're perfect for poolside lounging and backyard barbecues alike!

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/12/2022