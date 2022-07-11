Peach Bellini
For make-ahead bellinis, blend up the peach puree a day in advance. Then top with Champagne just before serving.
The classic Peach Bellini is a splash of peach purée topped with Champagne or sparkling wine. Southerners are lucky because we can use peaches fresh from the farmers' market at the peak of summer to make the best-tasting Bellinis, but frozen peaches from the grocer can work well, too.
The typical ratio for Peach Bellinis is one part peach purée to two parts Champagne, but if you like a little more sweetness, you can make that closer to 1:1.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Save and freeze some of your fresh summer peaches to make Bellinis year round.
Tip: For an extra Southern kick, add a splash of bourbon to each glass.
Tip: If using frozen peaches, make your peach purée by adding the frozen peaches with an extra tablespoon of water along with the sugar. Then add them to your sparkling wine for a frozen Bellini. They're perfect for poolside lounging and backyard barbecues alike!