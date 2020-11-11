In a year of much uncertainty, Peace Dove Cookies exude peace and serenity. These Peace Dove Cookies are made to top Southern Living’s 2020 White Cake , but these cookies make a stunning treat all on their own. You’ll only need two cookies to top your cake and this recipe yields about 3 dozen, leaving you with plenty of cookies to make a lovely platter and fill your cookie tins .

A simple sugar cookie dough meets classic royal icing in our Peace Dove Cookies. These pretty cookies only require 35 minutes of active time, and decorating the doves with Royal Icing will be a great activity for the whole family. New to cookie decorating? Check out our complete guide here. This is a great beginner’s recipe, as it only requires 2 icing colors and minimal piping. You’ll pipe an outline around the silhouette of the dove, flood it white, and then let it set completely (around 1 hour) before piping on the green olive branch. If you don’t allow the icing to fully set, your green icing could bleed into the white icing.