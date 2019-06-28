Patriotic Fruit Gummies

Ring in the Fourth of July with these star-spangled Patriotic Fruit Gummies. Don't be intimidated by the gorgeous looks of this summer treat. While the layering process takes a bit of time, the recipe is surprisingly simple. With only four ingredients (cranberry-apple juice, white and blue sports drinks, and gelatin), these gummies are easy to make and perfectly patriotic.Patriotic Fruit Gummies are the perfect snack to pack for a day at the beach, a summertime picnic, or an afternoon by the pool. Using this recipe as a guide, tailor these gummies to any and every occasion by changing up the cutter shapes or trying different color combinations. No matter which colors you're using, make sure that each fruit-flavored layer has had enough time completely set before moving on to your next flavor. This will help create the appearance of distinct stripes of color. After all, no holiday is complete without something sweet.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spray an 8x8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Heat cranberry-apple juice in the microwave for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk 4 packets (10 teaspoons) of gelatin into juice, making sure no lumps remain. Pour into baking dish. If gelatin clumps in juice, pour over a fine-mesh sieve into the baking dish.

  • Put dish into the refrigerator to set for an hour. 

  • Heat white sporks drink in the microwave for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk 2 packets of gelatin (5 teaspoons) into the sports drink, making sure no lumps remain. Pour into baking dish. If gelatin clumps, pour over a fine-mesh sieve into the baking dish.

  • Put dish in the refrigerator to set for an hour.

  • Heat blue sports drink in the microwave for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk 4 packets (10 teaspoons) of gelatin into juice, making sure no lumps remain. Add in 3 tablespoons blue raspberry gelatin. Pour into baking dish. If gelatin clumps in juice, pour over a fine-mesh sieve into the baking dish.

  • Put dish in the refrigerator to set for an hour.

  • Once the gummies have set, cut with small, star-shaped cookie cutter.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/04/2022