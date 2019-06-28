Patriotic Fruit Gummies
Ring in the Fourth of July with these star-spangled Patriotic Fruit Gummies. Don't be intimidated by the gorgeous looks of this summer treat. While the layering process takes a bit of time, the recipe is surprisingly simple. With only four ingredients (cranberry-apple juice, white and blue sports drinks, and gelatin), these gummies are easy to make and perfectly patriotic.Patriotic Fruit Gummies are the perfect snack to pack for a day at the beach, a summertime picnic, or an afternoon by the pool. Using this recipe as a guide, tailor these gummies to any and every occasion by changing up the cutter shapes or trying different color combinations. No matter which colors you're using, make sure that each fruit-flavored layer has had enough time completely set before moving on to your next flavor. This will help create the appearance of distinct stripes of color. After all, no holiday is complete without something sweet.