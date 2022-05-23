Pasta with Pancetta, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers
A five-ingredient pasta recipe perfect for a weeknight meal or a casual dinner party.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This may not be your regular ol' pasta with red sauce, but this dish has serious Italian character. Our Pasta with Pancetta, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers is an achievable weeknight pasta supper that brings a touch of elegance to the table.
Bowtie pasta has the perfect grooves to catch this silky pasta sauce, which is fortified with rendered fat from the pancetta and artichoke liquid. Jarred, marinated artichokes work overtime in this recipe. You'll sear the artichoke quarters until golden, but make sure not to toss that liquid leftover in the jar. The artichoke marinade plays an important role in the dish, too—it gives the sauce a spike of salty, briny seasoning. Marinated artichokes (not the plain brined kind) work best in this recipe because the marinade helps flavor the pasta.
Add the pancetta and arugula after allowing the pasta to cool for two minutes; otherwise, the arugula will wither down and the pancetta will soften. Garnish this Italian supper with Parmesan and serve with a nice green salad.