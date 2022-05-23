Pasta with Pancetta, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers

A five-ingredient pasta recipe perfect for a weeknight meal or a casual dinner party.

By Liz Mervosh

25 mins
25 mins
4
This may not be your regular ol' pasta with red sauce, but this dish has serious Italian character. Our Pasta with Pancetta, Artichokes, and Roasted Red Peppers is an achievable weeknight pasta supper that brings a touch of elegance to the table.

Bowtie pasta has the perfect grooves to catch this silky pasta sauce, which is fortified with rendered fat from the pancetta and artichoke liquid. Jarred, marinated artichokes work overtime in this recipe. You'll sear the artichoke quarters until golden, but make sure not to toss that liquid leftover in the jar. The artichoke marinade plays an important role in the dish, too—it gives the sauce a spike of salty, briny seasoning. Marinated artichokes (not the plain brined kind) work best in this recipe because the marinade helps flavor the pasta.

Add the pancetta and arugula after allowing the pasta to cool for two minutes; otherwise, the arugula will wither down and the pancetta will soften. Garnish this Italian supper with Parmesan and serve with a nice green salad.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions for al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water. 

  • While pasta cooks, cook diced pancetta in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until fat is rendered and pancetta is crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer pancetta to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet. 

  • Add artichokes, cut side down, to drippings in skillet; spread in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until evenly golden on bottom, about 7 minutes. Add bell peppers, oil, salt, black pepper, pasta, reserved artichoke liquid, and ½ cup of the reserved cooking water, stirring to combine. Cook, stirring constantly, until a creamy, emulsified sauce forms and coats pasta, 2 to 3 minutes, adding more cooking water if needed until desired sauce consistency. Remove skillet from heat, and cool 2 minutes. Stir in arugula and pancetta. Divide pasta mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired.

