Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce Recipe

Smaller tomatoes, like cherry or grape, have brighter, fruitier flavors than larger ones. Look for colorful selections such as the orange Sun Gold and the purple Black Cherry. Cherry tomatoes need only a few minutes in a hot pan before they soften and release their naturally sweet juices. For the best flavor, use fresh shrimp, not frozen, and don't overcook them, or the shrimp will become tough. Tarragon's anise notes complement the cherry tomatoes and cream, but you can substitute basil or oregano.

By Adam Dolge

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, melt unsalted butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add cherry tomatoes, and cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to burst and lose their juices, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add minced shallot and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in shrimp, and cook, stirring occasionally, just until shrimp are opaque, about 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle the tomato-shrimp mixture with salt and pepper, and stir in heavy cream. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly, about 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in chopped fresh tarragon and cooked pasta, and serve immediately.

