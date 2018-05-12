Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce Recipe
Smaller tomatoes, like cherry or grape, have brighter, fruitier flavors than larger ones. Look for colorful selections such as the orange Sun Gold and the purple Black Cherry. Cherry tomatoes need only a few minutes in a hot pan before they soften and release their naturally sweet juices. For the best flavor, use fresh shrimp, not frozen, and don't overcook them, or the shrimp will become tough. Tarragon's anise notes complement the cherry tomatoes and cream, but you can substitute basil or oregano.