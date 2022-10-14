Jump to recipe

Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan.

This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.

Those grandmothers were smart, making an iconic dish that comes together with very little effort. Thanks to the frozen hash browns, canned cream of chicken soup, and cornflake topping, these potatoes practically make themselves.

Create Your Own Family Classic with a Few Swaps

In our opinion, shredded hash browns have the perfect texture for baking in this casserole, but you may prefer cubed hash browns. Cream of chicken soup is an easy way to give it a little meaty flavor, but if you are expecting vegetarians at your party, you could swap in Cream of Mushroom Soup.

If you want a few flecks of green, swap a cup of chopped green onions for the yellow onion. For a different crunchy topping, swap panko or crushed crackers for the cornflakes.

How to Make Party Potatoes

Thaw the frozen hash browns in the refrigerator overnight, or on the counter for an hour or so. When they're ready, preheat the oven and prep a 9- x 13-inch pan, or a 2-quart baking dish. If you don't buy pre-shredded cheese, shred 8 ounces of sharp Cheddar for this, and use half in the potatoes, half in the topping.

In a large bowl, mix the sour cream, cream of chicken soup, half of the cheese, half of the melted margarine or butter, chopped onion, and salt. Stir in the hash browns, then spread in the prepared pan.

To crush the cornflakes, simply pour into a cereal bowl and press with the bottom of a cup until coarsely broken. Stir in the remaining melted margarine or butter, and remaining Cheddar cheese, then sprinkle over the potato mixture.

Ingredients for Party Potatoes

Frozen shredded hash browns are widely available. We used a 30-ounce package. Cream of chicken soup and sour cream combine for an ultra-creamy sauce. You'll also need a small yellow onion, or half of a large one. We prefer sweet onions over red because they don't fight the rest of the flavors in the dish.

Buy a box of cornflakes for the topping. Eat the leftovers for breakfast, or make Crispy Oven-Fried Drumsticks or Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies.

Can I Make Party Potatoes Ahead of Time?

If you are traveling with your potatoes, you can bake them and carry in an insulated carrier, so they arrive hot and ready to serve. If you plan to finish them at your destination, spread the potato mixture in the pan and cover tightly, and mix the topping in a storage tub. Then you can assemble the casserole and bake at 350°F for 45 minutes.