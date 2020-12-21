Party-Perfect Meatballs
If there was a popularity contest for appetizers, these meatballs just might take the crown.
These meatballs will become your go-to appetizer for every occasion. If you're constantly waiting until the last minute to make appetizers, keep these on hand throughout the year. To make ahead, prepare meatballs through step 2, and freeze in zip-top plastic freezer bags for up to 1 month. To reheat from frozen, pick up with step 3 and warm the meatballs in the sauce over low heat. For serving, keep them warm in your slow cooker, in a Dutch oven over low heat, or in a fondue pot.
Sauce may be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days.