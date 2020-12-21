Party-Perfect Meatballs

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If there was a popularity contest for appetizers, these meatballs just might take the crown.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano; Food Styling: Vanessa Mcneil Rocchio; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

These meatballs will become your go-to appetizer for every occasion. If you're constantly waiting until the last minute to make appetizers, keep these on hand throughout the year. To make ahead, prepare meatballs through step 2, and freeze in zip-top plastic freezer bags for up to 1 month. To reheat from frozen, pick up with step 3 and warm the meatballs in the sauce over low heat. For serving, keep them warm in your slow cooker, in a Dutch oven over low heat, or in a fondue pot.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°. Pulse first 5 ingredients in a food processor 8 to 10 times or until chopped. Stir together panko, next 6 ingredients, and olive mixture in a large bowl until well combined. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls, and place 1 inch apart on aluminum foil-lined jelly-roll pans.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 450° for 12 minutes. Cool 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large saucepan over medium heat 2 minutes. Add tomato paste to dry pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until paste begins to brown and coat bottom of pan. Increase heat to high, and add beef broth, stirring to loosen bits of tomato paste from bottom of pan. Whisk until smooth. Whisk in hot pepper jelly until combined. Reduce heat to low. Add cooked meatballs, and serve warm.

Tips

Sauce may be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/24/2021