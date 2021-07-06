Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops

From raspberry-peach to blueberry cobbler, there is no wrong combination for these sweet treats.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

15 mins
6 hrs
6 hrs 15 mins
8
Beat the heat with this healthy spin on a summer staple; our Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops just hit the spot. In this recipe, we've taken the classic layers of a parfait (yogurt, fruit, and a bit of crunch) and turned them into a handheld frozen treat. Subtly sweet from the honey and tangy from the Greek yogurt, the base of these pops is well-balanced and wonderful all on its own. Add in some fruit and granola, pop it in the freezer, and you've got a big winner. Slightly more substantial than your average icy popsicle, these parfait popsicles make an ideal snack or midday treat.

Fresh fruit is the star of these simple, decadently creamy popsicles; almost any type of fruit will taste great in these frozen treats. A few of our favorite combinations are Mango-Lime, Berry-Orange, and Blueberry Cobbler. Simply swap out the fruits and add in some spices (cinnamon? Yes, please) to put your own spin on these cute pops. For the full parfait experience, sprinkle the pops with your favorite granola before freezing them. To skip the dairy, use coconut yogurt and a splash of coconut milk. These pops are entirely customizable.

  • Stir together Greek yogurt, milk, and honey in a medium bowl. 

  • Fill each of 8 (3-ounce) ice-pop molds halfway with yogurt mixture. Top each with about 1 ½ tablespoons chopped raspberries and 1 tablespoon chopped peach, gently pressing some of the fruit into yogurt mixture (you can use a wooden or metal skewer). Top evenly with remaining yogurt mixture. Sprinkle evenly with granola, gently pressing granola to ensure it adheres to yogurt. Insert ice-pop sticks, and freeze at least 6 hours.

  • To serve, run molds under warm water for a few seconds, and gently pull out ice pops.

Skip the Dairy

Swap out the yogurt and milk for 1 ¼ cups vanilla coconut milk yogurt and 2 tablespoons coconut milk beverage (such as Silk Coconutmilk), or use 1 ¼ cups vanilla almond milk yogurt and 2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk beverage.

Tasty Twists

Mango-Lime: Replace peach and raspberries with chopped fresh mango; stir lime zest into yogurt.

Piña Colada: Use coconut yogurt; replace peach and raspberries with chopped fresh pineapple.

Berry-Orange: Stir juice and zest of 1 small orange into yogurt; replace peach with chopped strawberries.

Blueberry Cobbler: Swap out peach and raspberries for blueberries; stir cinnamon and nutmeg into yogurt.

