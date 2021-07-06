Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops
From raspberry-peach to blueberry cobbler, there is no wrong combination for these sweet treats.
Recipe Summary
Beat the heat with this healthy spin on a summer staple; our Raspberry-Peach Parfait Pops just hit the spot. In this recipe, we've taken the classic layers of a parfait (yogurt, fruit, and a bit of crunch) and turned them into a handheld frozen treat. Subtly sweet from the honey and tangy from the Greek yogurt, the base of these pops is well-balanced and wonderful all on its own. Add in some fruit and granola, pop it in the freezer, and you've got a big winner. Slightly more substantial than your average icy popsicle, these parfait popsicles make an ideal snack or midday treat.
Fresh fruit is the star of these simple, decadently creamy popsicles; almost any type of fruit will taste great in these frozen treats. A few of our favorite combinations are Mango-Lime, Berry-Orange, and Blueberry Cobbler. Simply swap out the fruits and add in some spices (cinnamon? Yes, please) to put your own spin on these cute pops. For the full parfait experience, sprinkle the pops with your favorite granola before freezing them. To skip the dairy, use coconut yogurt and a splash of coconut milk. These pops are entirely customizable.
Ingredients
Directions
Skip the Dairy
Swap out the yogurt and milk for 1 ¼ cups vanilla coconut milk yogurt and 2 tablespoons coconut milk beverage (such as Silk Coconutmilk), or use 1 ¼ cups vanilla almond milk yogurt and 2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk beverage.
Tasty Twists
Mango-Lime: Replace peach and raspberries with chopped fresh mango; stir lime zest into yogurt.
Piña Colada: Use coconut yogurt; replace peach and raspberries with chopped fresh pineapple.
Berry-Orange: Stir juice and zest of 1 small orange into yogurt; replace peach with chopped strawberries.
Blueberry Cobbler: Swap out peach and raspberries for blueberries; stir cinnamon and nutmeg into yogurt.