Easy Casseroles You Can Make with Ingredients You Already Have in Your Pantry
Casseroles are an easy and delicious way to serve a crowd-pleasing dinner that every member of the family will love. These recipes will show you how to make the most of the ingredients you already have on hand in your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer. You'll be able to get dinner on the table in the form of a comforting casserole without requiring a last-minute trip to the grocery store.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
If you don't have egg noodles in your pantry, feel free to substitute for a similar noddle that you have on hand.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole
Spare onions are the perfect excuse to make this comforting casserole version of classic French onion soup.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Equally as delicious when served for breakfast or dinner, this casserole offers a flavorful upgrade for quick-cooking grits.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Turn that store-bough jar of Alfredo sauce into a crowd-pleasing supper with just 15 minutes of prep time.
Poppy Seed Chicken
Recipe: Poppy Seed Chicken
Just five ingredients are needed to make a creamy casserole that kids and adults will love. Serve over brown or white rice.
Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese
This dish combines two family favorites into one flavor-packed, cheesy dish.
Pancake Casserole
Recipe: Pancake Casserole
Pancakes are always a good idea. You can make them from scratch with pantry staples or use a store-bought mix for this buttery casserole.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
If you don't have almonds in the pantry, the cheese and breadcrumbs will serve as the perfect topping on their own.
Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole
Cooking spaghetti in your slow cooker for four hours will allow extra time for the flavors to meld together. A cheesy topping is the best finishing touch.
Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole
Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole
Use this recipe as a guide and make substitutions, if necessary, based on what ingredients you do have.
Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up
Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up
Say hello to your new favorite way to use a can of black beans and a can of corn.
Extra Easy Lasagna
Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna
Instead of making a homemade sauce with canned tomatoes, a jarred sauce will work in a pinch.