Easy Casseroles You Can Make with Ingredients You Already Have in Your Pantry

By Jenna Sims
Southern Living

Casseroles are an easy and delicious way to serve a crowd-pleasing dinner that every member of the family will love. These recipes will show you how to make the most of the ingredients you already have on hand in your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer. You'll be able to get dinner on the table in the form of a comforting casserole without requiring a last-minute trip to the grocery store.

1 of 12

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Southern Living

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

If you don't have egg noodles in your pantry, feel free to substitute for a similar noddle that you have on hand.  

2 of 12

French Onion Soup Casserole

Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole

Spare onions are the perfect excuse to make this comforting casserole version of classic French onion soup. 

3 of 12

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Equally as delicious when served for breakfast or dinner, this casserole offers a flavorful upgrade for quick-cooking grits. 

4 of 12

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Turn that store-bough jar of Alfredo sauce into a crowd-pleasing supper with just 15 minutes of prep time.

5 of 12

Poppy Seed Chicken

Southern Living

Recipe: Poppy Seed Chicken

Just five ingredients are needed to make a creamy casserole that kids and adults will love. Serve over brown or white rice. 

6 of 12

Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese

Southern Living

Recipe:  Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese

This dish combines two family favorites into one flavor-packed, cheesy dish.

7 of 12

Pancake Casserole

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

Pancakes are always a good idea. You can make them from scratch with pantry staples or use a store-bought mix for this buttery casserole. 

8 of 12

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

If you don't have almonds in the pantry, the cheese and breadcrumbs will serve as the perfect topping on their own. 

9 of 12

Spaghetti Casserole

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

Cooking spaghetti in your slow cooker for four hours will allow extra time for the flavors to meld together. A cheesy topping is the best finishing touch. 

10 of 12

Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

Use this recipe as a guide and make substitutions, if necessary, based on what ingredients you do have. 

 

 

11 of 12

Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deb Wise's Tamale Pie Mix-up

Say hello to your new favorite way to use a can of black beans and a can of corn. 

12 of 12

Extra Easy Lasagna

Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna

Instead of making a homemade sauce with canned tomatoes, a jarred sauce will work in a pinch. 

