Get ready to add this new brunch classic to your weekend routine. This playful twist on classic pancakes incorporates the best elements of bread pudding to make a beautifully fluffy and decadently sweet brunch dish. Be sure to let this dish sit overnight to properly soak up all that glorious custard mixture. Remember that everything is better with butter– adding extra butter pads on top of the completed casserole gives the dish another dimension of melty, nostalgic flavor. This dish will be a favorite amongst kids and adults alike.In the South, we love our casseroles. This recipe is proof that, with a little determination, any dish can be turned into a one-tray classic. It's perfect for entertaining and all your guests will be impressed by your sophisticated reinvention of a time-tested breakfast favorite. Feel free to top with powdered sugar, fresh berries, or vanilla ice cream. Or, if you like your sweet and savory combined, top with crispy strips of bacon.