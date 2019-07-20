Pancake Casserole

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Get ready to add this new brunch classic to your weekend routine. This playful twist on classic pancakes incorporates the best elements of bread pudding to make a beautifully fluffy and decadently sweet brunch dish. Be sure to let this dish sit overnight to properly soak up all that glorious custard mixture. Remember that everything is better with butter– adding extra butter pads on top of the completed casserole gives the dish another dimension of melty, nostalgic flavor. This dish will be a favorite amongst kids and adults alike.In the South, we love our casseroles. This recipe is proof that, with a little determination, any dish can be turned into a one-tray classic. It's perfect for entertaining and all your guests will be impressed by your sophisticated reinvention of a time-tested breakfast favorite. Feel free to top with powdered sugar, fresh berries, or vanilla ice cream. Or, if you like your sweet and savory combined, top with crispy strips of bacon.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
9 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 (serving size: 4 to 5 pancakes)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange pancakes in baking dish in 3 rows, overlapping slightly, starting at 1 long end.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together eggs, cream, milk, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a bowl. Slowly pour mixture over pancakes. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours or up to overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake casserole, covered, in preheated oven 25 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until center is set, about 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes. Dot with pats of butter; drizzle with syrup.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/13/2021