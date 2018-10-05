Pan-Seared Trout With Italian-Style Salsa

You can substitute catfish, salmon, tuna, or tilapia for trout.

By Robert Stricklin

Credit: Ralph Anderson; Styling: Buffy Hargett

prep:
5 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
9 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper.

  • Cook 3 fillets in 2 Tbsp. hot oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until fish flakes with a fork. Repeat with remaining fillets and oil. Top fish with salsa. Garnish, if desired, and serve immediately.

