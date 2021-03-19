This light, succulent seafood supper is about to sweep you off your feet. Nothing says "warm weather" quite like an opulent feast of fresh seafood, and we're celebrating the sunshine with all of the wonderous flavor that the ocean has to offer. We're talking pan-seared fish, shrimp cake sandwiches, and—one of our personal favorites—Seared Scallops with Lemon-Herb Rice.

Simply prepared seared scallops are beautiful all on their own, so they don't require much dressing-up to make a five-star meal. A sprinkle of parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice take this deceptively simple dinner over the top. Scallops are a healthy option that make for a very special dinner for two, but they're so simple to prepare that this dish doubles as an achievable weeknight supper.

Our Test Kitchen is here with all the information you need on how to sear scallops. Thoroughly drying your scallops before searing ensures that they'll develop a nice crust; our Test Kitchen professionals suggest wrapping your scallops in paper towels, like tightly-wrapped Christmas presents, and allowing them sit to for a few minutes before cooking. On the side of a raw scallop, you might find a small rectangular muscle (called the "foot"). It is chewy and tough compared to the rest of the scallop, so pinch it off, and discard it.