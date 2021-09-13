Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce
Flank steak is a great weeknight dinner option.
Steak dinner, but make it weeknight-friendly. That was our Test Kitchen's goal in developing this recipe for Seared Flank Steak with Zesty Herb Sauce. With just 30 minutes of active time, this dish is a shockingly easy way to make any night feel special.
If you thought that you had to fire up the grill to make a nice steak dinner, think again. In this pan-seared flank steak recipe, the tried-and-true cast iron skillet is your best friend. Prepared correctly (more on that below), the steak is tender and delicious, but the real secret to this recipe is the sauce. This bright and herbaceous sauce is inspired by chimichurri, which is typically served with steak in Argentina. Whip up an extra batch to drizzle on grilled chicken, seafood, or vegetables.
Our Test Kitchen has a few tips on how to sear flank steak without over- or under-cooking the meat. When shopping for steak, try to buy a cut that is uniform in thickness—this will ensure that the steak cooks evenly. Flipping the steak during cooking also encourages even cooking and helps it cook faster. Flank steak is a leaner cut of meat, so cut it in thin slices against the grain for a more tender bite. Pair this flavorful flank steak with simple roasted potatoes and a green salad.