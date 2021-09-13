Pan-Seared Flank Steak with Herb Sauce

Rating: Unrated

Flank steak is a great weeknight dinner option.

By Lisa Cericola
By Patricia S York

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Steak dinner, but make it weeknight-friendly. That was our Test Kitchen's goal in developing this recipe for Seared Flank Steak with Zesty Herb Sauce. With just 30 minutes of active time, this dish is a shockingly easy way to make any night feel special.

If you thought that you had to fire up the grill to make a nice steak dinner, think again. In this pan-seared flank steak recipe, the tried-and-true cast iron skillet is your best friend. Prepared correctly (more on that below), the steak is tender and delicious, but the real secret to this recipe is the sauce. This bright and herbaceous sauce is inspired by chimichurri, which is typically served with steak in Argentina. Whip up an extra batch to drizzle on grilled chicken, seafood, or vegetables.

Our Test Kitchen has a few tips on how to sear flank steak without over- or under-cooking the meat. When shopping for steak, try to buy a cut that is uniform in thickness—this will ensure that the steak cooks evenly. Flipping the steak during cooking also encourages even cooking and helps it cook faster. Flank steak is a leaner cut of meat, so cut it in thin slices against the grain for a more tender bite. Pair this flavorful flank steak with simple roasted potatoes and a green salad.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to skillet, and swirl to coat. Sprinkle both sides of steak evenly with 1½ teaspoons of the salt and 1 teaspoon of the pepper. Cook steak in hot skillet, flipping about every 2 minutes, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of meat registers 125°F (for medium-rare), 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer steak to a cutting board; cover loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest 10 minutes. 

    Advertisement

  • While steak rests, pulse parsley, cilantro, shallot, vinegar, garlic, and remaining ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor until finely chopped, about 10 pulses, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. With processor running, slowly pour remaining ½ cup oil through food chute until mixture is thoroughly combined but still chunky, about 10 seconds. 

  • Cut steak diagonally against the grain into ¼-inch-thick slices, and arrange on a platter. Serve with roasted potatoes and herb sauce.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/15/2021