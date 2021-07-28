Few things could be better than coming home from school to a plate of cookies and ice-cold milk. Freshly baked and smelling absolutely divine, they were always a welcome reprieve from a long day and the schoolwork to come. Now, these Pan-Banging Chocolate Chip Cookies take the beloved and humble after-school snack to epic proportions that will guarantee squeals of delight from children and adults alike. What can we say? Very few among us will be able to resist a cookie the size of a small plate. (We're talking six inches in diameter, here. These cookies mean business!) The dramatic cooking method allows the dough to spread with a ripple effect, and the end result satisfies both cookie camps. The edges are crispy—nearly brittle—while the center maintains a gooey consistency. (When you pull them out of the oven, the centers will not look completely done—that is okay.) If you're not one for theatrics but still want to give these a go, know that you're not obliged to slam the whole pan down. Just lift the front about four inches and let go. Be mindful, however, when placing dough on the cookie sheet. The key is to avoid overcrowding, lest you end up with a ginormous sheet pan cookie. If that's not your desired result, stick to two cookies at a time. You'll be rewarded with a chocolate chip cookie reminiscent of a palmier: buttery, sugary, caramel-y, crisp edges and soft, chewy centers.