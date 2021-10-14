Pam Lolley's Pecan Pie 

This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Pam's Pecan Pie. We consider this to be the ultimate pecan pie—it's rich, sweet, and carries layers of flavor from the dark corn syrup and crunchy, toasty pecans. The flaky, homemade pie crust completely takes this Thanksgiving-ready pie over the top (but you can use store-bought if you'd like).

"This was my mom's go-to pie for the holidays," recalls Test Kitchen Professional Pam Lolley. "She was notorious for leaving it in the oven too long. As far as I know, she never owned a timer. We all had a lot of fun teasing her—saying, 'It must be Thanksgiving when you smell pecans and sugar burning!' Her first reply would always be, 'Well, I just don't know what went wrong.'"