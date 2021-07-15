How To Make the Best Paloma

Tequila cocktails are having a moment, and it's about time. While you might already be a Ranch Water groupie or a margarita maniac, there's another classic tequila drink to enjoy on any night: the paloma. Like a fruity twist on a margarita, this grapefruit cocktail will even have your tequila-adverse friends asking for refills.

Traditionally, a Mexican paloma involves using tequila, lime juice, and a grapefruit soda, such as Jarritos. (You can also use Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit.) However, our recipe uses grapefruit juice and a more basic sparkling water — Topo Chico, of course! — to make it very possible that you can always have these ingredients on hand. You can also customize it to fit your preferences and have it reasonably low on sugar. Happy hour on the fly? Handled.

We recommend using either the Twist of Grapefruit or Twist of Lime flavor of Topo Chico, as well as salting the rim of your glass to get just a taste with each sip. If you're not choosing to salt the rim, sprinkle a pinch of salt right into the cocktail itself. (The salt helps to offset any bitterness or sourness from the grapefruit.) You can also use mezcal in lieu of tequila if you want to add a smoky kick. We don't prefer using any sugar or simple syrup, but we'll provide the option below for anyone who likes a sweeter cocktail.