It’s time to break out the paintbrushes. If you’re looking for a way to show your artistic flair this holiday season, this recipe for Painted Shortbread Cookies is meant for you.

Slightly crunchier and more buttery than traditional sugar cookies, a simple shortbread forms a sturdy base for these cookie canvases. You’ll want to make the cookie dough ahead of time to allow it a few hours to chill—at least 2 hours or up to 2 days. Then the fun of decorating really begins.

Decorating these cookies is a great afternoon project for the whole family—set aside plenty of time to frost and paint these delicate beauties. Unlike more intricately decorated cookies, these Painted Shortbread Cookies don’t even require a piping bag—a ziplock bag with the corner snipped off will work well. Not in the spirit for piping? You can also dip the cookies in white royal icing for the same effect (get all of our cookie decorating tips here).