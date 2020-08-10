Oxtails with Sumac-Apple Relish
Chef Ashleigh Shanti of Benne on Eagle, a James Beard Award-nominated restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, shared this delicious recipe for braised oxtails. This cut of meat has a reputation for being tough, but low and slow cooking coaxes out rich flavor and makes the meat meltingly tender. The oxtails are cooked in a mixture of red wine, Bay leaves, peppercorns, juniper berries, and beef stock along with celery, onions, carrots, and plenty of garlic. The oxtail mixture is covered with a sheet of parchment paper and foil as it cooks, which keeps the steam—and the sauce—from evaporating. Shanti tops off the dish with a bright and tangy Sumac-Apple Relish, which cuts through the richness of the meat and balances out the dish. The relish can be made a few hours in advance, while the meat cooks, and stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Stir it up before you serve it alongside the oxtails.