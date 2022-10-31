Overnight Giblet Gravy

Add turkey giblets, turkey neck, lower-sodium broth, yellow onions, celery, and carrots to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 12 hours.

Gently remove turkey giblets and neck, and reserve for gravy. Carefully pour broth mixture in slow cooker through a fine mesh strainer into a large bowl or pot to equal 6 cups broth. Discard solids, and set broth aside.

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add flour, and cook, whisking constantly, until butter mixture is well combined and turns golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Slowly and carefully add reserved broth to butter mixture in saucepan, whisking constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Bring broth mixture to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to low. Simmer, whisking occasionally, until broth mixture has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 to 15 minutes.