Food and Recipes Recipes Overnight Giblet Gravy Be the first to rate & review! Dream sweet dreams of the Thanksgiving feast while your gravy comes together in the slow cooker. By John Somerall John Somerall John Somerall is a highly trained professional chef with over a decade of cooking and recipe writing experience. John has a passion for all things related to food. He has a profound understanding of what makes food taste great and look amazing, while also being able to translate difficult recipes into manageable feats for the home cook. Although John is no longer testing and writing recipes for Dotdash Meredith brands, he is still an active private chef and freelance recipe tester and developer. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: FOOD STYLING: RUTH BLACKBURN; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINE KEELY Active Time: 30 mins Slow Cook Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 8 hrs 30 mins Servings: 16 Ingredients 1 (4 1/2-oz.) pkg. fresh turkey giblets, reserved from 1 (14- to 16-lb.) fresh or thawed, frozen whole turkey 1 (5- to 6-oz.) turkey neck, reserved from 1 (14- to 16-lb.) fresh or thawed, frozen whole turkey 6 cups lower-sodium turkey or chicken broth 4 cups chopped yellow onions (from 2 large onions) 2 cups chopped celery (from 4 large stalks) 2 cups chopped, peeled carrots (from 2 large carrots) ½ cup unsalted butter ½ cup all-purpose flour 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 tsp. black pepper, plus more to taste ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme Directions Add turkey giblets, turkey neck, lower-sodium broth, yellow onions, celery, and carrots to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 to 12 hours. Gently remove turkey giblets and neck, and reserve for gravy. Carefully pour broth mixture in slow cooker through a fine mesh strainer into a large bowl or pot to equal 6 cups broth. Discard solids, and set broth aside. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add flour, and cook, whisking constantly, until butter mixture is well combined and turns golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Slowly and carefully add reserved broth to butter mixture in saucepan, whisking constantly to prevent lumps from forming. Bring broth mixture to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to low. Simmer, whisking occasionally, until broth mixture has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 to 15 minutes. While broth mixture simmers, pick meat from reserved turkey neck, and transfer meat to a cutting board, discarding bones. Cut away and discard any silver skin or tendons from gizzards and heart, if necessary. Roughly chop turkey neck meat and cooked giblets, and add to thickened gravy in saucepan; whisk in salt and pepper. Cook gravy over low, whisking occasionally, until hot, about 5 minutes. Whisk in chopped fresh parsley, sage, and thyme, and add more salt and pepper to taste. Keep gravy hot before serving it with turkey. Rate it Print