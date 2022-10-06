Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole

Jump to recipe

Egg breads, like challah, make for a fantastic overnight French toast casserole because they turn spongy and soft—you might even say creamy—when soaked in a custard for several hours. With juicy bursts of fresh fruit, it's a combination of flavors and textures that are sure to delight.

For this blueberry French toast casserole, we're using challah, of course, but to up the creaminess, we're also studding the casserole with bits of cream cheese. When baked, they turn deliciously smooth, adding yet another texture to an already otherworldly breakfast casserole.

You can warm up some maple syrup for the topping, or sprinkle on powdered sugar. But if you have the time (and we suggest you make the time, if you can), make the homemade blueberry-maple syrup. The extra hint of brightness from the fruit will bring this whole blueberry French toast casserole up. notch. And don't be afraid to toss on another handful of berries before serving. In other words, there cannot be too many blueberries.