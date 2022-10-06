Food and Recipes Recipes Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole With Blueberry-Maple Syrup Rise and shine to a delicious breakfast. By Sheri Castle Sheri Castle Sheri Castle is an award-winning professional food writer, recipe developer, and cooking teacher known for melding storytelling and culinary expertise. The Southern Foodways Alliance named her one of Twenty Southern Food Legends in 2019. She's written more than a dozen cookbooks, and her favorite is The New Southern Garden Cookbook. Sheri is a Contributing Editor for Southern Living and writes regularly for a number of media outlets. Her new cooking show will debut on PBS NC in 2021. Sheri hails from the Blue Ridge Mountains and now lives in Fearrington Village, North Carolina, with spoiled pets. Check out shericastle.com. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox Prep Time: 20 mins Total Time: 9 hrs 45 mins Yield: 8 to 12 servings Jump to recipe Egg breads, like challah, make for a fantastic overnight French toast casserole because they turn spongy and soft—you might even say creamy—when soaked in a custard for several hours. With juicy bursts of fresh fruit, it's a combination of flavors and textures that are sure to delight. For this blueberry French toast casserole, we're using challah, of course, but to up the creaminess, we're also studding the casserole with bits of cream cheese. When baked, they turn deliciously smooth, adding yet another texture to an already otherworldly breakfast casserole. You can warm up some maple syrup for the topping, or sprinkle on powdered sugar. But if you have the time (and we suggest you make the time, if you can), make the homemade blueberry-maple syrup. The extra hint of brightness from the fruit will bring this whole blueberry French toast casserole up. notch. And don't be afraid to toss on another handful of berries before serving. In other words, there cannot be too many blueberries. Ingredients Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole Cooking spray 14-16 oz. loaf challah, cut into 2-inch cubes 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries 8 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature 8 large eggs 2 ½ cups half-and-half ½ cup, plus 2 tablespoons, granulated sugar, divided 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract 1 tsp. ground cinnamon ¼ tsp. salt Blueberry-Maple Syrup 1 ½ cups maple syrup 2 cups fresh blueberries, divided Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon Pinch of salt Directions How to Make Overnight Blueberry French Toast Casserole Lightly coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread two-thirds of the bread cubes in an even layer in the prepared dish. Top with the blueberries, followed by the rest of the bread. Tuck rounded teaspoonfuls of cream cheese between the bread cubes. Whisk the eggs until the whites and yolks are well combined. Whisk in the half-and-half, 1/2 cup sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Slowly pour over the bread, letting it seep down into the bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Uncover the casserole, and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes. Just before baking, sprinkle the top of the casserole with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until puffed, golden, and set. A knife inserted into the center should come out moist, but clean. Cool in a wire rack for 20 minutes before serving warm with the Blueberry-Maple Syrup. How to Make Blueberry-Maple Syrup Stir together the syrup and 1 cup of blueberries in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce the heat, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, stir in the remaining berries, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt. Serve warm. Print