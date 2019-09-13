Oven-Roasted Tomato Sauce

Oven-roasted tomato sauce is an insanely flavorful and versatile recipe. Packed with fresh and aromatic ingredients like thyme, rosemary, garlic, and basil, this homemade sauce instantly upgrades many basic recipes. Use it to top off pasta, complete a juicy sandwich, or spoon it over goat cheese on a cracker – the options are endless. Ever wondered how to make tomato sauce in the oven? It's as easy as 1, 2, 3. That's right – 3 simple steps and only 5 minutes of hands-on time is all it takes to complete this praiseworthy recipe.Multicolored cherry tomatoes are the base of the sauce; they combine with freshly chopped shallots to create an unforgettable tanginess that's sure to keep you coming back for more. Put the oven-roasted tomato sauce in Mason jars and add a festive ribbon for the perfect hostess gift. Simply mix together 10 easy-to-find ingredients and bake them for about 15 minutes for a go-to tomato sauce recipe.

By Karen Rankin

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450`F. Place tomatoes in a large bowl with thyme, rosemary, garlic, shallots, olive oil, salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat tomatoes with mixture. Pour mixture on a rimmed baking sheet, being sure to scrape all the olive oil mixture from bowl to baking sheet.

  • Place baking sheet in preheated oven and bake for 15-17 minutes, or until tomatoes have burst, and are releasing juices, stirring halfway through.

  • When done roasting, scrape tomato mixture into a medium bowl, discarding only the herb sprigs. Stir mixture gently, but break up garlic cloves with the spoon. Add the balsamic vinegar, and once mixture cools to room temperature, add basil.

