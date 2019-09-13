Oven-Roasted Tomato Sauce
Oven-roasted tomato sauce is an insanely flavorful and versatile recipe. Packed with fresh and aromatic ingredients like thyme, rosemary, garlic, and basil, this homemade sauce instantly upgrades many basic recipes. Use it to top off pasta, complete a juicy sandwich, or spoon it over goat cheese on a cracker – the options are endless. Ever wondered how to make tomato sauce in the oven? It's as easy as 1, 2, 3. That's right – 3 simple steps and only 5 minutes of hands-on time is all it takes to complete this praiseworthy recipe.Multicolored cherry tomatoes are the base of the sauce; they combine with freshly chopped shallots to create an unforgettable tanginess that's sure to keep you coming back for more. Put the oven-roasted tomato sauce in Mason jars and add a festive ribbon for the perfect hostess gift. Simply mix together 10 easy-to-find ingredients and bake them for about 15 minutes for a go-to tomato sauce recipe.