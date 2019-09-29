Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping
Don't wait for the holidays to put roasted root vegetables on the menu. Earthy, well-seasoned root vegetables are creamy-tender and pair well with this candied, crunchy, slightly spicy pecan topping. You may be tempted to roast everything together in one pan. Roasting the red beets and red onions separately, however, keeps them from discoloring the orange and yellow vegetables. The spiced pecans make a great cocktail appetizer or snack. Double or triple the ingredient amounts and store some away in an airtight container. There is no need to toast the pecans beforehand. Simply melt the butter into the maple syrup, then stir in pecans, chili powder, paprika, cayenne, and salt. Spread the pecans on a baking sheet and bake until toasted. Let cool completely before transferring them to a serving dish or storage container. Use these spicy pecans to top your favorite baked casserole, such as macaroni and cheese, or sprinkle them over a main dish salad.