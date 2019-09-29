Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables with Spicy Pecan Topping

Don't wait for the holidays to put roasted root vegetables on the menu. Earthy, well-seasoned root vegetables are creamy-tender and pair well with this candied, crunchy, slightly spicy pecan topping. You may be tempted to roast everything together in one pan. Roasting the red beets and red onions separately, however, keeps them from discoloring the orange and yellow vegetables. The spiced pecans make a great cocktail appetizer or snack.  Double or triple the ingredient amounts and store some away in an airtight container. There is no need to toast the pecans beforehand. Simply melt the butter into the maple syrup, then stir in pecans, chili powder, paprika, cayenne, and salt. Spread the pecans on a baking sheet and bake until toasted. Let cool completely before transferring them to a serving dish or storage container. Use these spicy pecans to top your favorite baked casserole, such as macaroni and cheese, or sprinkle them over a main dish salad.  

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Spicy Pecan Topping
Roasted Root Vegetables

Directions

  • Prepare Spicy Pecan Topping: Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine syrup and butter in a medium microwavable bowl; microwave on HIGH until butter melts, about 45 seconds. Stir in pecans, chili powder, smoked paprika, cayenne, and salt. Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake 8 minutes. Stir mixture; bake until toasted, 4 to 6 more minutes. Remove from oven, and increase oven temperature to 450°F. Cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare Roasted Root Vegetables: Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine sweet potatoes, golden beets, and carrots in a large bowl. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the oil, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the black pepper. Toss well to combine. Spread mixture in a single layer on 1 baking sheet.

  • Combine red beets and red onion in same large bowl. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and sprinkle with remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Toss well to combine. Spread mixture in a single layer on second baking sheet.

  • Bake vegetables at 450°F for 20 minutes. Remove baking sheets from oven; stir vegetables. Tuck 4 thyme sprigs into orange vegetables and 2 thyme sprigs into red vegetables. Rotate baking sheets between top and bottom racks. Bake at 450°F until vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Transfer vegetables to a serving bowl; gently toss together. Coarsely chop pecan topping. Sprinkle topping and thyme leaves over vegetables before serving warm or at room temperature.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022