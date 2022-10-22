Food and Recipes Recipes Oven-Roasted Pork Butt Be the first to rate & review! The ultimate entertaining meal solution. By Southern Living Test Kitchen Southern Living Test Kitchen The Southern Living Test Kitchen has been publishing recipes since 1970, four years after the first issue of Southern Living Magazine appeared on newsstands. The Southern Living Test Kitchen team includes a team of professionals with deep expertise in recipe development, from pastry chefs and grilling experts to nutritionists and dietitians. Together, the team tests and retests, produces, styles, and photographs thousands of recipes each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen facility located in Birmingham, Alabama. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 22, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Will Dickey Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 35 mins Jump to recipe A pork butt is the ultimate multi-tasking meal. A 4- to 5-pound pork butt can feed a dozen folks at once or a family of four for a few meals. And the great thing about this one? You don't need a special smoker or grill. Your oven will do the work. This recipe for pork butt takes its inspiration from low-and-slow barbecue cooking, but instead it's cooked in the oven until it's fork-tender. A delicious sweet-and-smoky barbecue rub made of brown sugar, smoked paprika, and other spices imbues the meat with flavor as it cooks, and gives it a delectable, sticky-sweet crust. Your kitchen will smell amazing as the meat roasts all afternoon in the oven. How Long Does It Take To Cook a Pork Butt? Pork butt is a large piece of meat, and has the bone intact, so it takes a while to cook until it's tender. The best temperature for cooking pork butt is 350°F, and a 4- to 5-pound piece will take around four hours or longer. It should have an internal temperature of 200° to 205°F and will be tender enough to pull apart with a fork. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that other cuts of pork be cooked to an internal temperature of just 145°F, pork butt has a lot of fat and connective tissue, which takes a longer cooking time and higher internal temperature to become tender enough to eat. Will Dickey Is Pork Shoulder the Same as Pork Butt? Contrary to its name, pork butt—also called Boston butt—is not from the actual rear-end of the pig. Rather, it's a cut that is from the thicker part of the pig's shoulder, and is usually sold with the bone in, and in a 4- to 5-pound piece that will feed as many as six people. Pork shoulder—also called picnic shoulder—is a triangle-shaped cut from just above the pig's front leg. It's leaner and often sold with the skin on, which makes it a good candidate for a roast that is served sliced like ham. What To Serve With Oven-Roasted Pork Butt This recipe for oven-roasted pork butt is a delicious main-course option for a barbecue-style dinner. You can serve it in a sandwich or on its own, with all the classic barbecue sides: baked beans, cornbread, collard greens, and other classic meat-and-three fare. How to Store Leftover Pork Butt This recipe makes a lot of pulled pork. If you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the refrigerator, and eat them within three to four days. Heating the pork in the microwave or oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 145°F will ensure that it's safe to eat. You can also freeze pulled pork in a vacuum-sealed bag or a freezer-safe zip-top bag. It will keep in the freezer for up to six months. Defrost it overnight in the refrigerator before heating and serving. Ingredients 4 tsp. seasoned salt 2 tsp. dark brown sugar 1 ½ tsp. granulated sugar 1 ½ tsp. paprika ¼ tsp. garlic powder ¼ tsp. pepper ⅛ tsp. dry mustard ⅛ tsp. ground cumin .0625 tsp. ground ginger 1 (4- to 5-lb.) bone-in Boston butt pork roast Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together salt, brown sugar, granulated sugar, paprika, garlic powder, pepper, dry mustard, cumin, and ginger in a medium bowl. Trim 1 (4- to 5-lb.) bone-in Boston butt pork roast. Pat dry. Sprinkle with seasoning mixture. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Place pork in an aluminum foil-lined (13- x 9-inch) pan. Bake 4 to 4 1/2 hours or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 195°F. Let stand 15 minutes. Shred pork with 2 forks. Rate it Print Updated by Jessica Harlan Jessica Harlan Instagram Jessica Harlan is an Atlanta-based food writer and recipe developer for Southern Living. The author of nine cookbooks, she's written about food for nearly 30 years. learn more