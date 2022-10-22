Jump to recipe

A pork butt is the ultimate multi-tasking meal. A 4- to 5-pound pork butt can feed a dozen folks at once or a family of four for a few meals. And the great thing about this one? You don't need a special smoker or grill. Your oven will do the work.

This recipe for pork butt takes its inspiration from low-and-slow barbecue cooking, but instead it's cooked in the oven until it's fork-tender. A delicious sweet-and-smoky barbecue rub made of brown sugar, smoked paprika, and other spices imbues the meat with flavor as it cooks, and gives it a delectable, sticky-sweet crust. Your kitchen will smell amazing as the meat roasts all afternoon in the oven.

How Long Does It Take To Cook a Pork Butt?

Pork butt is a large piece of meat, and has the bone intact, so it takes a while to cook until it's tender.

The best temperature for cooking pork butt is 350°F, and a 4- to 5-pound piece will take around four hours or longer.

It should have an internal temperature of 200° to 205°F and will be tender enough to pull apart with a fork. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that other cuts of pork be cooked to an internal temperature of just 145°F, pork butt has a lot of fat and connective tissue, which takes a longer cooking time and higher internal temperature to become tender enough to eat.

Will Dickey

Is Pork Shoulder the Same as Pork Butt?

Contrary to its name, pork butt—also called Boston butt—is not from the actual rear-end of the pig. Rather, it's a cut that is from the thicker part of the pig's shoulder, and is usually sold with the bone in, and in a 4- to 5-pound piece that will feed as many as six people.

Pork shoulder—also called picnic shoulder—is a triangle-shaped cut from just above the pig's front leg. It's leaner and often sold with the skin on, which makes it a good candidate for a roast that is served sliced like ham.

What To Serve With Oven-Roasted Pork Butt

This recipe for oven-roasted pork butt is a delicious main-course option for a barbecue-style dinner. You can serve it in a sandwich or on its own, with all the classic barbecue sides: baked beans, cornbread, collard greens, and other classic meat-and-three fare.

How to Store Leftover Pork Butt

This recipe makes a lot of pulled pork. If you have leftovers, you can store them in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the refrigerator, and eat them within three to four days.

Heating the pork in the microwave or oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 145°F will ensure that it's safe to eat.

You can also freeze pulled pork in a vacuum-sealed bag or a freezer-safe zip-top bag. It will keep in the freezer for up to six months. Defrost it overnight in the refrigerator before heating and serving.