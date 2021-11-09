Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress

Heat a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-low. Add olive oil and pancetta, and cook, stirring often, until pancetta is brown and fat has rendered, about 5 minutes. Add shallots and garlic; cook, stirring often, until lightly brown and toasted, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring often, until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add sherry; cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Stir in watercress, basil, chives, and thyme; stir until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; season with kosher salt. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter; stir until melted. Transfer to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped but not pureed, 4 to 5 pulses.