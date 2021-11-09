Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress
These oysters might look intimidating, but they are easy day-of with a little bit of prep the day before.
When it comes to Christmas Eve dinner, planning is everything. That's chef Mike Lata's philosophy. Owner and culinary force behind FIG and The Ordinary restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, Mike Lata and his wife Jenni Ridall share the menu from their special Christmas Eve dinner. From Lowcountry Fish Stew to Carolina Gold Rice Middlins, their smart, seasonal menu is designed with plenty of do-ahead components.
Oysters might seem intimidating, but a bit of advance prep makes this appetizer simple. "The mushroom stuffing can be prepared and refrigerated a couple of days ahead," Lata says. "Then, it's easy to finish them off. Plenty of fresh herbs—including basil, chives, and thyme—keep this topping nice and light, while diced pancetta adds richness and fat. Shiitake mushrooms bring body, working with the oysters to make this appetizer slightly more substantial. Lata prefers oysters with deep cups to hold more filling. Serve these oven-roasted oysters on a tray of rock salt for a truly professional effect.