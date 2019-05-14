Sweet, fresh corn is a popular addition to summer salads, soups, and pastas. Stacks of corn on the cob complete summer barbecues. But with corn available virtually year-round, a delicious side like this oven-roasted corn recipe is easy to add to the plate or buffet, no matter the month on the calendar.

Whether you purchase white or yellow, sweet corn is so deliciously crisp and tender that it can be cut fresh from the cob and added to dishes without being cooked. Grilled corn on the cob is always a treat, but you can achieve that same great taste without firing up the grill. Here, find out the best way to make corn on the cob in the oven and how to flavor it so it's never boring.

How to Cook Oven Roasted Corn on the Cob

For how delicious, hearty, and crowd-pleasing it is, oven-roasted corn on the cob is actually quite simple to make in just two steps with only about five minutes of prep time.

First, preheat the oven to 425°F. While it's warming, stir together butter, parsley, garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper in a bowl. After the ingredients are well combined, spread about a tablespoon of the herb butter onto each corn cob.

Next, wrap each cob individually in a piece of aluminum foil and place the foil-wrapped ears on a baking sheet. Bake them in the preheated oven until the corn is soft; expect a cook time of about 20 to 25 minutes. Halfway through the cooking time, turn the ears once.

When they're all done, remove the foil and serve the mouth-watering side dish to your grateful crowd.

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob Ingredients

Naturally, the most important ingredient for stellar oven-roasted corn on the cob is fresh and flavorful produce. Sweet, high-quality corn in season yields the best result.

The next key piece is butter, which serves as both a flavorful topping as well as a vessel for the herbs and spices: parsley, garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper.

How to Remove Corn Husks

Sure, there's the old-fashioned way — yanking and grumbling while creating a mess in the kitchen. But there's a far easier and more effective way to remove corn husks and silk. You'll need just one simple, affordable, and widely accessible tool: a gripper pad. Yes, the kind of pad you can use to open stubborn jars with ease can also make husking corn effortless. Just use that gripper (clean, of course) to stroke the ear of corn and remove all that pesky silk.

Can I Roast Corn on the Cob in the Oven?

Corn on the cob is a summertime barbecue staple. But you don't have to fire up the grill to get a great result. Oven roasting corn on the cob in foil, after slathering with herbed butter, makes for a flavorful, fuss-free alternative — no charcoal required.

Oven Roasted Corn in Husk

You can roast corn on the cob right in its own husk. To do so, first pull back the husks, then remove the silk underneath. Next, add your herbed butter. Finally, close the husks and wrap each ear of corn in foil.

How Long to Roast Corn in the Oven

Expect to roast corn in the oven for approximately 20 to 25 minutes at 425°F, turning halfway through. For lower temps, cook longer. For instance, a 350°F oven requires about 30 minutes of cook time.

Other Seasonings for Oven Roasted Corn on the Cob

There's no wrong way to season oven-roasted corn on the cob. For more kick and color, try paprika. If your fresh herb inventory is low, sub for dried versions — or omit any of the suggested spices and swap liberally. Anything goes!

Community Tips

Never fear an omission or a substitute in this recipe, which gets much of its flavor from the fresh, juicy corn. "Wow, we found a new way to grill corn that everyone loved even though we didn't have the rosemary and parsley," one Southern Living community member writes "YUM!"