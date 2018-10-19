Oven-Roasted Asparagus

This tasty cuisine is bursting with flavor, yet simple and refined.

By Melanie Reid, Pensacola, Florida

active:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 to 10
Looking for a quick-and-easy, oh-so delicious side dish? The search is over. Oven-roasted asparagus with silvered almonds pairs beautifully with a variety of main dishes, and it's one of those go-to vegetable recipes that even the kids will enjoy! Seasoned with classic ingredients like garlic and freshly ground black pepper, this tasty cuisine is bursting with flavor, yet simple and refined.Want to know the best part? It takes little to no effort. Gone are the days of being stuck in the kitchen while your family and friends enjoyed each other's company. Now, you can join in. Simply toss the ends of the asparagus, season, and pop the crispy green veggie in the oven. Just like that you'll have a go-to side dish for your holiday celebration or family reunion. Of course, one side dish is never enough, so be sure to check out some of our other favorite side dishes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Snap off and discard tough ends of asparagus; place asparagus on a lightly greased baking sheet. Drizzle evenly with olive oil; sprinkle evenly with garlic, salt, and pepper.

  • Bake at 350°F for 10 minutes or to desired degree of tenderness. Transfer asparagus to a serving dish; sprinkle with almonds.

