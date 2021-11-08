Oven-Fried "Everything" Chicken Drumettes

No matter the occasion, people will be savoring these drumettes.

By John Somerall

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

These Oven-Fried "Everything" Chicken Drumettes are a quick and easy hand-held appetizer that your guests will love. We developed this recipe for your Hannukah celebration, but you'll find us snacking on these chicken drumettes year-round.

This stunningly simple recipe calls for just five ingredients—two of which are salt and pepper. That's because the real power of this recipe rests in the seasoning. A tasty medley of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and salt, "everything" seasoning blend—which you would traditionally find on bagels—delivers big flavor to these hand-held chicken drumettes. The everything seasoning toasts briefly, resulting in super fragrant and flavorful wings with notes of garlic, onion, and sesame. As the wings cook, the natural chicken fat renders out and allows the everything seasoning mix to adhere to the wings.

Keep this simple dish on repeat all year long, especially during tailgate season—it's as easy as it gets.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F on the convection setting. (If oven does not have a convection setting, preheat to 450°F.) Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack on top of foil; spray rack generously with cooking spray. Stir together potato flour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Working in batches, toss chicken in potato flour mixture until completely coated, and transfer to wire rack on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake chicken in preheated oven until skin is golden brown, about 45 to 50 minutes. (If not using convection setting, flip chicken pieces over halfway through bake time.) Remove chicken from oven, and transfer to a large bowl; do not turn oven off. Sprinkle chicken with everything bagel seasoning, and toss until chicken is well coated. Return chicken to baking sheet, and bake chicken at 450°F until skin is golden brown and crispy and a thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers at least 165°F, about 5 minutes; serve immediately.

© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/09/2021