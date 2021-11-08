These Oven-Fried "Everything" Chicken Drumettes are a quick and easy hand-held appetizer that your guests will love. We developed this recipe for your Hannukah celebration , but you'll find us snacking on these chicken drumettes year-round.

This stunningly simple recipe calls for just five ingredients—two of which are salt and pepper. That's because the real power of this recipe rests in the seasoning. A tasty medley of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and salt, "everything" seasoning blend—which you would traditionally find on bagels—delivers big flavor to these hand-held chicken drumettes. The everything seasoning toasts briefly, resulting in super fragrant and flavorful wings with notes of garlic, onion, and sesame. As the wings cook, the natural chicken fat renders out and allows the everything seasoning mix to adhere to the wings.