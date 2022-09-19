Jump to recipe

These Oven-Fried Chicken Thighs deliver a crackly-crisp coating with tender, juicy meat. While most Southerners are fans of deep-fried chicken, this simple and mess-free version will surely satisfy.

Panko bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese provide a savory and satisfying coating; the chicken thighs are pounded into cutlets and baked on a wire rack. Serve with a lemon slice and a fresh salad and wedge of cornbread or yeast roll.

What Ingredients Are in Oven-Fried Chicken Thighs?

To make oven-fried chicken thighs, you'll need:

Photographer: Will Dickey

- boneless skinless chicken thighs

- flour

- eggs

- panko

- Parmesan cheese

- cooking spray

- salt and pepper

How to Shop for Chicken Thighs

There are a few options at the grocery store when shopping for chicken thighs. Chicken thighs can be purchased either boneless and skinless; bone-in and skin-on; or bone-in and skinless.

This recipe calls for boneless, skinless thighs, which are crucial for pounding into a cutlet. While packaged chicken thighs can vary in size, aim for one-third of a pound of boneless meat per person.

How Is Oven-Fried Chicken Different From Fried Chicken?

While using the oven to cook the chicken isn't novel, this recipe has a secret technique: Place the chicken thighs on wire racks during the cooking process. This will help crisp up all sides of the chicken as the air circulates evenly around the food.

Photographer: Will Dickey

Make sure your wire rack is oven safe. Unlike deep frying, which submerges the chicken thigh in hot oil to cook the meat, oven frying uses the heat from the oven.

Photographer: Will Dickey

How Long Should Oven-Fried Chicken Thighs Bake?

Most chicken thighs will need about 25 minutes to fully bake in the oven.

What Temperature Should Be Used For Oven-Fried Chicken Thighs?

We like to cook at 375°F so it cooks quickly without burning the panko coating.

If you bake the chicken thighs at 400°F, adjust the time to ensure that the thighs don't dry out.

Photographer: Will Dickey

What to Serve with Oven-Fried Chicken Thighs

For a hearty and satisfying meal, serve alongside baked macaroni and cheese, easy squash casserole, and a cucumber salad for some fresh crunch.

Or keep it simple with a slab of cornbread and some steamed veggies. The stars of the meal, oven-fried chicken thighs, are delightful as a weeknight meal or pretty enough to be served dinner party style.

How to Store Oven Fried Chicken Thighs

Chicken thighs can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for three to four days.

Thighs can be frozen before baking: Prepare the recipe entirely, and stop before cooking. Store in an airtight freezer bag, or wrap in plastic wrap and seal in an airtight container for three to four months.

Bake thighs from frozen, though they will require a slightly longer cooking time. Check thighs with an instant-read thermometer. Cooked chicken should reach 165 °F.

How to Reheat Oven Fried Chicken Thighs

Reheat cooked chicken thighs in the air fryer or the oven at 400°F for 10 to 15 minutes on a wire rack.

Editorial contributions by Alexandra Emanuelli.