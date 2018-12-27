There's no such thing as too many fried chicken recipes. Sure, you may have Mama's classic version that's guaranteed to score a touchdown with your crowd's taste buds every time, but it's nice to pull a recipe off the bench every now and again. Whether it's chicken fried chicken or a Southern fried recipe, there are seemingly endless ways to fry a bird full of flavor.Here, we take your deep fryer out of the equation with an oven-fried chicken recipe that just might turn drumsticks into your new favorite piece of poultry. Perfect for filling your fried chicken fix without the hot, smelly grease, our Crispy Oven-fried Drumsticks is a baked fried chicken recipe with a satisfyingly crunchy texture. Coat meat with a mixture of crushed cornflakes, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper before dunking each drumstick in buttermilk and covering in a crunchy outer layer again. Bake for just 25 to 30 minutes, and you'll have a beautifully brown, crispy plate of chicken ready to serve for dinner, a picnic, or a party. Substitute drumsticks for breasts, thighs, or a combination of chicken parts if you'd prefer, since the baking time is similar for all of them.