Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

If you're looking for the ultimate quick-fix side dish, look no further than these crispy oven-baked sweet potato fries. When making French fries or sweet potato fries in the oven, many people face what we like to call, "the limp effect." It's hard to get that signature crisp that frying oil so easily achieves, especially when working with sweet potatoes—that is, until now.These oven-baked sweet potato fries work major suppertime wonders. The ultimate trick to transforming sweet potatoes into a wonderfully crispy, dippable side dish for the whole family? The addition of just a tablespoon of cornstarch or potato starch. Other than that, the recipe is simple and customizable according to your dinner menu.Add spices and herbs like paprika, chili powder, garlic salt, or rosemary (that's our personal favorite!) to upgrade these basic sweet potato fries into something even more special. Here's how to bake perfect sweet potato fries in the oven every time.

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Torie Cox; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

15 mins
40 mins
Serves 4 (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with racks in upper third and lower third positions. Toss together sweet potatoes and cornstarch in a large bowl until evenly coated. Drizzle with oil; toss until evenly coated. Arrange in a single layer and evenly spaced among 2 baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake in preheated oven until bottoms start to brown, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove from oven. Flip fries using tongs, moving smaller fries toward center of baking sheet if browning too quickly. Return to oven, rotating sheets between top and bottom racks. Bake at 425°F until browned and crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle fries evenly with salt. Serve immediately.

