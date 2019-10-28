Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
If you're looking for the ultimate quick-fix side dish, look no further than these crispy oven-baked sweet potato fries. When making French fries or sweet potato fries in the oven, many people face what we like to call, "the limp effect." It's hard to get that signature crisp that frying oil so easily achieves, especially when working with sweet potatoes—that is, until now.These oven-baked sweet potato fries work major suppertime wonders. The ultimate trick to transforming sweet potatoes into a wonderfully crispy, dippable side dish for the whole family? The addition of just a tablespoon of cornstarch or potato starch. Other than that, the recipe is simple and customizable according to your dinner menu.Add spices and herbs like paprika, chili powder, garlic salt, or rosemary (that's our personal favorite!) to upgrade these basic sweet potato fries into something even more special. Here's how to bake perfect sweet potato fries in the oven every time.