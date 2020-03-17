Oven-Baked Risotto with Ham, Leeks, and Peas
Do you usually wait until the weekend to make risotto? That beloved Italian comfort food has a reputation for being fussy and time consuming, but we are here to tell you that you can make a delicious pan of risotto for a weeknight family meal. Better still, you don't have to spend an inordinate amount of time constantly stirring. Using a Dutch oven, heat oil on the stovetop and cook diced ham, adding leeks, garlic, and thyme. Add rice, then wine, water, chicken stock, and bring to a boil. (If you don't want to use wine you can just add more chicken stock.) Place the covered pot in the oven and, while the risotto bakes, you can focus on other aspects of your meal, such as a fresh green salad or quick and easy dessert. Once the rice is cooked through, remove from the oven and stir in Parmesan cheese, sweet peas.