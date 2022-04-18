Oven-Baked Omelet
Set out everyone's favorite toppings so they can make their omelet slice however they like.
You won't catch us making omelets to order for each guest at brunch—this recipe proves that there is a much smarter, much easier way. Instead of standing at the stovetop, make an at-home omelet bar. Baked in a casserole dish instead of cooked individually, this Oven-Baked Omelet will absolutely revolutionize your weekend brunch routine.
We call this recipe an omelet for a crowd. It is a fluffy, light, cheesy omelet—but it's made in a baking dish. Whisking heavy cream into your eggs makes them extra rich and indulgent. Garlic powder and scallions boost up the flavor, while a layer of Cheddar Jack cheese creates a gooey, melty crown for this baked omelet. Similar to a soufflé, the omelet puffs up in the oven and sinks as it cools—serve immediately to get the wow-factor.
Instead of folding the additional ingredients between layers of egg, this dish takes a slice-and-serve approach, and uses the ingredients as toppings for the baked omelet. You can choose one of our flavor combos yourself, or set up a serve-yourself omelet station, where your guests top their omelet slices however they like. When it comes to toppings, the opportunities are endless. To make a Southwestern Omelet, top with avocado, salsa, chopped fresh cilantro, and hot sauce. For a French Omelet, add sautéed mushrooms and shallots, tarragon, parsley, and goat cheese. For a Denver Omelet, top with sautéed onions and peppers, diced ham, chives, and shredded Cheddar.
We'd serve this versatile, just-fancy-enough Oven-Baked Omelet for breakfast, brunch, or even breakfast for dinner. You can prepare the toppings ahead of time and make your omelet just before you're ready to eat. That means that in less than 30 minutes, you'll be serving this beautiful Oven-Baked Omelet to your guests.
Ingredients
Directions
Toppings to Try
Southwestern Omelet: Top with avocado, salsa, chopped fresh cilantro, and hot sauce.
French Omelet: Top with sautéed mushrooms and shallots, tarragon, parsley, and goat cheese.
Denver Omelet: Top with sautéed onions and peppers, diced ham, chives, and shredded Cheddar.