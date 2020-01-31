Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs
Don’t bother with the grill or smoker. Fire up the oven and give these easy baked ribs a try. Super tender and glazy from the broil, these Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs are classic in flavor and texture. The smoked paprika makes up for the lack of actual smoking involved in this lunchtime or supper main. That’s our Test Kitchen’s pro tip for when you want good BBQ flavor sans smoke. Brown sugar and the other rub ingredients, like dry mustard, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, help create the sweet, salty, and smoky flavor ribs were made for. In the store, be sure to purchase true Baby Back ribs, not the larger ribs. This can impact cooking times. After a little bit of brushing and baking, watching the sauce start to bubble during broiling will be your cue that it’s time to poor a cold beer and grab the coleslaw.