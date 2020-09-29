We've turned your favorite sandwich cookie, the beloved Oreo, into a handheld, chocolatey treat. Perfect for chocolate lovers of all ages, these three-ingredient Oreo Cookie Balls could not be simpler to make or more irresistible to eat. This cookie snack is made by combining crushed Oreos with some softened cream cheese. Be sure to blend well. Still with us? Then the balls are dunked into white chocolate. The blend of chocolates and the creaminess of the cream cheese combine just perfectly. The end result is a sweet crunch you’ll want to share with everyone you know. Oreo Cookie Balls are super customizable too. You can color the candy coating to match any holiday—red for Christmas or Valentine’s Day, orange for Halloween, green for St. Patrick’s Day—or you can color the candy coating to match your party's theme—blue for Under the Sea, pastel for Easter celebrations. You can also top the delectable treats with crumbled chocolate, peppermint, or sprinkles for added fun. For those who like their cookie balls a little less sweet, feel free to leave the Oreo Cookie Balls uncovered. To create that result, just stop the method before dunking the balls in the melted white chocolate. These couldn’t be easier as a quick party dessert and they are beyond perfect for a cookie exchange. We guarantee that you'll be bookmarking this recipe to make season after season. Be sure to enlist the kids’ help with crumbling the Oreos in the first step, but listen out for crunching sounds—it’s hard to resist nibbling the Oreos and sneaking some snacks before the recipe is finished. This recipe is a family favorite since it’s so easy to make and so addictive to eat. We love sharing it with friends and family; they can’t believe how simple it is and how few ingredients are needed to create the sweet treats.