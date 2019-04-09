Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo cheesecake is already a classic. Our recipe uses an entire package of 36 Oreos in the crust, the filling, and the topping—maximizing the flavor of the cookies inside an already flavorful and creamy cheesecake.

By Micah A Leal

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
10 hrs
Ingredients

Crust
Filling
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a food processor, blitz Oreos until they resemble fine crumbs. Measure out 2 Tablespoons and set aside for the Topping. Combine remaining crumbs with melted butter and press evenly into the bottom of a 9-inch springform cake pan.

  • In a stand mixer, beat together cream cheese, sugar, and sour cream until well combined, about 3 minutes. Scrape the bottom of the bowl with a spatula and beat for an additional minute. Add eggs one at a time, beating on medium-low. Add flour, vanilla, and salt; mix to combine, about 1 minute. Fold in Oreo pieces with spatula. Pour filling into springform pan. Wrap the bottom and sides of the pan with several layers of aluminum foil. Place pan in a larger roasting pan and fill roasting pan with water until it's a little over halfway up the side of the cake pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour; turn off oven and leave cheesecake in the oven for 30 minutes before removing. Unwrap aluminum foil from pan, run a knife around the edge of the cake, and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Mix powdered sugar, sour cream, and salt until smooth. Add reserved 2 Tablespoons of Oreo crumbs from Step 1 and stir to combine. Remove cheesecake from springform pan; evenly spread Topping across the Cheesecake. Garnish with remaining broken Oreos.

