Oreo Cheesecake
Oreo cheesecake is already a classic. Our recipe uses an entire package of 36 Oreos in the crust, the filling, and the topping—maximizing the flavor of the cookies inside an already flavorful and creamy cheesecake.
I have used southern living recipes for years & make cheesecakes often !
Made this Oreo cheesecake for family for Mother’s Day desert!
It was terrible!! Worst cheese cake ever! Very disappointed
-10
I have a question. Is the cheesecake supposed to look cakey from the top .
This cheesecake was amazing. I made this for an employee's birthday and I wasn't sure how it would turn out especially because there were no reviews. Everyone loved it. It wasn't too sweet and looked as good as it tasted.